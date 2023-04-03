Novitec Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae unveiled

Novitec has unveiled a new version of the Lamborghini Aventador, the Novitec Lamborghini Aventador Ultimate and this will offer a range of upgrades over the standard car.

The Lamborghini Aventador is being replaced by the new Revuelto, this new Novitec Lamborghini Aventador gets 20 and 21-inch wheels, a sports exhaust, and more.

Like all Aventador models, the bodywork of the LP 780-4 Ultimae, the final version of this model series, can be given an even sportier appearance with NOVITEC naked-carbon components. The designers of the automotive refinement specialist focused not only on spectacular looks, but also on optimal aerodynamic utility for which they conducted extensive wind tunnel testing.

As a result, the front fascia is upgraded with additional spoilers, one above and one below the air intakes. In addition, the side intakes are fitted with tailor-made surrounds that route the airstream even more specifically to the front brakes. The NOVITEC designers’ love of detail is also demonstrated by the NOVITEC trunk lid. At high speeds, its integral air ducts reduce front-axle lift and thereby improve the handling stability. The distinctive NOVITEC face for the powerful sports car also includes air vents at the top end of the front hood that are longer than their production counterparts.

Owners of an Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae wishing for a particularly spectacular rear appearance of their coupe or roadster can have a NOVITEC rear wing installed, which comes in two versions.

The extravagant NOVITEC looks naturally also include tailor-made alloys that make maximum use of the available space under the wheel arches. The optimal partner for their design, construction and production is the American high-end manufactory Vossen. The company from Miami specializes in the production of exclusive wheels for the world’s most electrifying cars.

You can find out more information about the new Novitec Lamborghini Aventador Ultimate over at the Novitec website at the link below.

Source Novitec





