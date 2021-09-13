Novitec have taken the Ferrari F8 Spider and give the car a number of upgrades this includes more power and improved performance.

The Novitec Ferrari F8 Spider comes with 802 horsepower and the car has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 2.6 seconds.

It also gets a range of other upgrades including 22 inch custom rear wheels and various carbon upgrades, more details below.

For decades, the NOVITEC designers have had a wealth of knowledge and a delicate touch when it comes to making the world’s most exciting sports cars even more thrilling. At the same time, aerodynamic efficiency is a top priority. The new bodywork conversion for the Ferrari F8 Spider is the latest example of NOVITEC once more consistently following this philosophy. The material of choice is carbon. The precise-fit components can be painted in body color or can be ordered in a naked-carbon version with high-gloss coating.

The face of the powerful mid-engine sports car is visually enhanced with a two-piece front spoiler. What is more: This upgrade also reduces aerodynamic front-axle lift, which optimizes the handling stability at high speeds. The NOVITEC carbon insert for the front fascia borrows from the winged look of current Formula 1 racecars. Carbon flaps on both sides of the bumper direct the airflow even more precisely into the cooling air intakes.

You can find out more details about the new Novitec Ferrari F8 Spider over at Novitec

Source Novitec

