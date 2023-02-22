Nothing OS 15 lands on the Nothing Phone 1

Nothing has announced that they have started to roll out their Nothing OS 15 software update to the Nothing Phone 1.

The Nothing OS 15 software update is based on Google’s Android 13 OS and it brings a wide range of new features to the Nothing Phone. You can see more details about what is included in this software update below.

Here’s what’s on offer:

App improvements

New Nothing weather app.

Refined camera app interface.

Up to 50% increase in app loading speed.

Customisation

New Glyph sound pack. More Glyph ringtones and notification sounds.

More “Material You”, meaning more colour schemes available for matching third party apps to wallpaper.

Lockscreen shortcut customisations. Create shortcuts for camera, torch, device controls, and wallet.

Improved experience

Easily switch data usage when using dual SIM with the improved network Quick Settings panel.

New QR code scanner in Quick Settings and in the camera app.

Multi-language support that allows different languages for different apps.

Clipboard preview. Copied text appears on the clipboard in the bottom corner of the screen. So you can directly edit the text before pasting.

Foreground services. Close active background apps directly from the notification centre to save battery.

Visual enhancements

New look for Media Control. Puts album artwork on full display with a wider set of music controls.

Improved volume control. Easily adjust individual volume sliders without unlocking the screen (e.g. music vs ringtone).

Less distracting notifications whilst in Game Mode. Now with Google Game Dashboard. Dashboard supports screenshots, screen recording, FPS display, and Do Not Disturb.

Live caption: detects speech on your device and automatically generates captions.

Smoother animations when transitioning the display between on and off.

Privacy upgrades

Photo picker. Choose which images you want to share with each app.

Media permissions. Group the types of media you want to share e.g., photos and videos, music and audio, files.

Alerts when an app accesses your clipboard. Then cleared history after a period of time to prevent unwanted access.

Added Personal Safety app.

System performance

Increased background memory. Reducing the wait for frequently used apps to load.

New self-repair feature that keeps Phone (1) running like it’s new. By clearing unused cache and expired system dumps.

Increased system stability.

General bug fixes.

You can find out more details about the new Nothing OS 15 software update over at the Nothing website at the link below.

Source Nothing





