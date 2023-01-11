Nothing Phone (1) available in the US with beta membership

The Nothing Phone (1) is now available in the USA through the company’s new Beta Membership program and you can buy the handset for $299.

Nothing is planning to launch a smartphone in the USA, but their first device had not been available until now, it originally launched in the UK and Europe.

Purchase to test our new Phone (1) Beta software and get exclusive access to Nothing perks. Your opportunity to experience Phone (1) at its most advanced, with Nothing OS 1.5, powered by Android 13.

Members will receive a Phone (1) Black 8 + 128GB and a chance to claim a Nothing Community Black Dot. Granting you inside access to the Nothing brand, offers. And much more.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor a and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The device also comes with a range of cameras, this includes a front-facing 6-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a 50 megapixel main camera with Optical Image Stabilization and a secondary 50 megapixel ultrawide camera.

The handset may not work with all of the US networks and there could be limitations on the handset as this is a beta test.

You can find out more details about getting the Nothing Phone through their beta program over at the Nothing website at the link below.

