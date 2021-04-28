Nomad Base Station Mini wireless charger launches for $60

Base Station Mini combines a sleek, modern design with a high-power 15W Qi coil to wirelessly charge any of your Qi devices. With its padded leather charging surface, Base Station Mini provides a convenient, scratch-free surface for you to charge your device.

“We designed Base Station Mini to be as thin as possible. An LED charging indicator lights up when your phone is placed on the padded leather charging surface, and an ambient light sensor automatically dims it when you turn the lights down. Built with a 15W transmitter coil, Base Station Mini packs a lot of power into its tiny frame. Capable of charging at rates comparable to wired charging*, Base Station is great for both quick charges throughout the day and overnight charging.”

*iPhone is limited by Apple to charge at 7.5W on third party wireless chargers

Source : Nomad

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals