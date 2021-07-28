Nokia XR20 smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

The new Nokia XR20 smartphone was made official yesterday, the handset is designed to be a rugged device. The handset conforms to the MIL-STD-810H military standard, this means it is designed to take a beating.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Nokia rugged smartphone and its range of features.

The handset is an Android 11 device and it comes with a Snapdragon 480 5G mobile processor 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and standard, plus a microSD card for extra storage. There is also another model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Nokia XR20 also comes with a 6.67 inch display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it features a range of cameras.

On the rear of the handset there is a a 48 megapixel main camera and a 13 megapixel ultrawide camera, on the front of the device there is an 8 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

The handset looks like an impressive device from the video and it looks like it can take a beating. The device retails in the UK for £399 for the 4GB of RAM model and £449 for the 6GB model.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals