Nokia XR20 rugged smartphone launched in India

The Nokia XR20 rugged smartphone was made official in July and now HMD global has announced that they are launching the handset in India.

Nokia will start taking pre-orders of their Nokia XR20 in India from tomorrow and the handset will be available from the 30th of October.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.67 inch display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it features a MIL-STD-810H military rating, the device is designed to be rugged and durable.

The handset comes with a Snapdragon 480 5G mobile processor and it also come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you need some extra storage then there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

The new Nokia XR20 has a range of cameras, on the back of the device there is a 48 megapixel main camera and a 13 megapixel ultrawide camera. In the front of the device there is an 8 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

The device also features 4630 mAh battery and it comes with 18W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, pricing for the handset will start at INR 46,999 which is abut $620. If you pre-order the device between the 20th and 29th of October, Nokia will gibe you some of their Power Earbuds and a one year screen protection plan.

