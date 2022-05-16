Nokia X20 gets Android 13 developer preview

HMD Global has announced that they have released the Android 13 developer preview for their Nokia X20 smartphone.

This is the only Nokia device that is part of the Android 13 developer program, you can see more information about the release below.

Over-the-air (OTA) is the easiest way to get your hands on the new Android developer preview builds. Due to image file size, it is recommended that users download builds over Wi-Fi.

Please remember that installing an ADP build will result in the loss of user data. We recommend that you back up any important data before requesting the build.

After you request the update, we’ll push the build to you within 12 hours and you’ll get a notification on your device when the build is ready to install.

Alternatively, if you want to try and get the build sooner, wait about 20 minutes after requesting the build (so we can get the build synched with your IMEI) and then try a manual push request from Settings > About Phone > System Updates.

After installing, you can go ahead and test your apps. Don’t forget to let us know what you think – you’ll be helping with software improvements and enhancements later down the line.

You can find out more details about the Nokia X20 and the Android 13 developer program over at Nokia at the link below.

Source Nokia

