Nokia T10 Android tablet unveiled

HMD Global has announced its latest Nokia device, the Nokia T10 Android tablet, the device is equipped with an 8-inch display.

The display features a 16:10 aspect ratio and it comes with an HD resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels, the tablet is powered by a Unisoc processor.

The tablet comes with a choice of 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot if you need some extra storage.

The new Nokia T10 tablet is available in WiFi-only and Wifi and LTE models and it comes with a 5,250 mAh battery and 10W charging.

The tablet features a single camera on the front and a single camera on the rear. On the front, there is a 2-megapixel camera and on the back, there is an 8-megapixel camera with an LED flash and auto focus.

The tablet comes with Android 12 and Nokia has said that the device will get three years of software updates.

HMD Global has said that their new Nokia T10 tablet will go on sale in the UK around the 27th of July and pricing for the tablet will start at £129. You can find out more details about the device over at Nokia at the link below.

Source Nokia, GSM Arena

