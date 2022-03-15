Nokia G21 smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

The Nokia G21 smartphone was made official last month and now we get to find out more details about the handset.

The unboxing video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Noki G21 and its range of features, lets’s find out some more details about it.

As a reminder, the Nokia G21 comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a Unisoc T606 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and a choice of 64GB or 128GB of included storage. There is also a microSD card slot if you need some extra storage.

The device features a 5,050 mAh battery and it comes with 18W fast charging and it features Android 11, it will be getting the Android 12 update in the future.

Other specifications on the handset include a range of cameras, there are three cameras on the back of the device and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the handset, we have an 8-megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, plus a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The new Nokia G21 will retail for €170 and it will be available in a choice of two different colors, Dusk and Nordic Blue.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

