Nokia C02 Android Go smartphone unveiled

Nokia has launched a new Android Go smartphone, the Nokia C02 ahead of next week’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The handset will come with a 5.45-inch LCD display with an FWVGA+ resolution and it also comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

The new Nokia C02 smartphone is powered by an unspecified quad-core processor and it will also come with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of included storage. If you need some extra storage then the device will come with a microSD card slot.

The handset will come with Android 12 Go Edition and this will get two years of security updates, the device will also come with a 3000 mAh battery. The device also comes with dual SIM card slots.

The new Nokia C02 will have a single camera on the front and a single camera on the rear. On the front of the handset, there will be a 2-megapixel camera for video calls and selfies. On the back of the handset, there will be a 5-megapixel camera for photos and videos.

The handset will come in a choice of two colors, Charcoal and Dark Cyan, as yet there are no details on pricing, we suspect we will hear more information about the device at MWC 2023 next week.

Source Nokia, GSM Arena





