Nokia X30 5G launches in India 20th February

We recently heard that the Nokia X30 5G smartphone is launching in India and now Nokia has confirmed the device will go on sale next Monday the 20th of February.

As a reminder, the device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G mobile processor and a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and from 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The handset features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

Other specifications on the Nokia X30 5G include two cameras on the rear of the device and a single camera on the back.

This includes a front-facing 6-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The device also comes with a 4200 mAh battery and it comes with 33W fast charging. There will be a choice of two colors, Cloudy Blue and Ice White.

It’s sustainable, it’s durable and it’s coming soon. Stay tuned for the all new Nokia X30 5G.#NokiaX305G #PlayTheLongGame pic.twitter.com/XVIlLu12uh — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) February 14, 2023

Nokia has not revealed how much their Nokia X30 5G smartphone will retail for, we will have more details when the handset gets official and goes on sales next week.

Source Nokia / Twitter





