Nokia X30 smartphone headed to India

The Nokia X30 smartphone was unveiled in September of last year and now Nokia planning on launching the device in India.

The news was announced by HMD on Twitter and the handset will come with 100 percent recycled aluminum and 65% recycled plastic.

The Nokia X30 will come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G mobile processor and the devie will come with two RAM and storage options.

You will be able to choose from 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and from 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device will not come with a microSD card slot.

The new Nokia X30 will have a range of cameras, there will be a single camera on the front of the handset and two cameras on the rear.

On the back of the handset, there will be a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front of the device, there will be a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls.

The new Nokia X30 smartphone will come with a 4200 mAh battery and it will feature 33W fast charging, it will come in two colors Ice White and Cloudy Blue.

Source GSM Arena





