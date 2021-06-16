Nokia C30 smartphone appears at the FCC

Nokia recently launched their new C20 Plus smartphone and now we have details on another device the Nokia C30.

The Nokia C30 was recently spotted at the FCC, the handset appeared with the model number TA-1357 and the device is listed with two RAM and storage options.

One model is listed with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, the other device is listed with 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage.

The handset will also apparently come with a 5850 mAh battery and it will come with 10W charging, the handset is rumored to come with a 6.5 inch display, we are expecting a HD+ resolution.

As yet we do not have any details on what cameras the new Nokia C30 smartphone will come with, as soon as we get some more information on the handset, we will let you guys know.

Source Myfixguide

