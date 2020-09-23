Nokia 8.3 5G launches globally

The Nokia 8.3 5G was announced back in March and now HMD has announced that the device is available to buy globally.

Pricing for the handset starts at €599 for the 6GB of RAM and 64GB model, the 8GB of RAM and 128GB model retails for €649.

As a reminder the device features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and the device comes with a range of cameras.

On the back of the handset there is a quad camera setup that includes a 64 megapixel wide camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. On the front of the device there is a 24 megapixel camera for Selfies.

