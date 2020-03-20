Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone gets official

HMD Global has announced the launch of a new 5G smartphone, the Nokia 8.3 5G and the handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 mobile processor.

The handset features a choice of 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and it comes with a 6.81 inch display.

The display on the handset features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and the device comes with a range of cameras.

The Nokia 8.3 5G also comes with a powerful PureView quad camera with ZEISS optics, letting you capture it all. Debuting ZEISS Cinema capture and editor and bringing extraordinary low-light video recording with OZO audio, the Nokia 8.3 5G is the ideal smartphone for those who want to create without limits. The Nokia 8.3 5G will be ready for what’s next, being perfectly optimised for 5G – ensuring more people can enjoy the fast, reliable connectivity for streaming and gaming wherever they go. Inspired by Finnish roots, the Nokia 8.3 5G comes in Polar Night – a colour that takes inspiration straight from the arctic sky.

On the front of the handset there is 24 megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat, on the back there is a quad camera setup. The quad camera setup include a 64 megapixel wide camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

You can find out more information about the new Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone over at Nokia at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

