Nokia 6.2 Android 10 update released

HMD global has been releasing the Android 10 update for a number of devices and the update is now available for the Nokia 6.2.

The news of the Android 10 update was announced in Twitter by Juho Sarvikas and the update has been released as an over the air update.

Nokia 6.2 just got upgraded to Android 10! Step up to more with many brand-new functionalities and fun features! 😍Check here for more details and the availability in different countries 👉https://t.co/mMDpCF5IEh #Android10 #Nokia6dot2 @Nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/2GrUqBWhwV — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) April 28, 2020

The Android 10 software update should be available for the Nokia 6.2 as of now, you can check to see if it is available from the settings menu on your device.

