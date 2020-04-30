Geeky Gadgets

Nokia 6.2 Android 10 update released

HMD global has been releasing the Android 10 update for a number of devices and the update is now available for the Nokia 6.2.

The news of the Android 10 update was announced in Twitter by Juho Sarvikas and the update has been released as an over the air update.

The Android 10 software update should be available for the Nokia 6.2 as of now, you can check to see if it is available from the settings menu on your device.

