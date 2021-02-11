Nokia 5.4 gets official in India

We heard recently that the Nokia 5,4 would be launching in India, the handsey is now official in the country along with the Nokia 3.4.

The device will be available in India through Flipkart from the 17th of Febraury and also Noia’s own website.

The Nokia 5.4 comes with a 6.39 inch display with a HD+ resolution, plus a Snapdragon 662 mobile processor and it comes with two RAM options 4GB or 6GB.

There are two storage options 64GB of 128GB and a microSD card slot which will take up to a 512GB card.

The Nokia 5.4 comes with a 4000 mAh battery and it features 10W fast charging, it also comes wiuth a 16 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and video calls.

On the back of the device there is a quad camera setup, this includes a 48 megapixel main camera, a 5 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel depth camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals