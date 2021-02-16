Nokia 5.4 budget smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

The Nokia 5.4 launched back in December, the handset is designed to be a budget smartphone and it retails for £159 in the UK.

The device comes with a 6.39 inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1560 x 720 pixel and we get to have a good look at the device and some of its features in a new video from Tech Spurt.

The handset features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and it comes with a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of included storage, there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage.

On the front of the device there is a 16 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies, on the back there are four cameras. These include a 48 megapixel main camera, 5 megapixel ultrawide camera, and two 2 megapixel cameras.

The Nokia 5.4 also comes with a 4000 mAh battery and 10W fast charging, it is now available in the UK and prices start at £159.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

