Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Nokia 3.4 appears at the FCC

By

Nokia 3.4

We have been hearing rumors about the new Nokia 3.4 smartphone for some time and now the handset has been spotted at the FCC.

This suggests that the device should be launching some time soon, probably at HMD’s Nokia press event which takes place tomorrow.

The device is rumored to come with a 6.5 inch display with a HD+ resolution and probably a Snapdragon 460 or Snapdragon 662 processor.

It is also rumored to come with 3GB of RAM and a couple of storage options, plus a 4,000 mAh battery and fast charging.

We previously heard that it would feature three rear cameras which would include a 13 megapixel main camera, plus a 5 megapixel camera and a 2 megapixel camera, plus an 8 megapixel front camera for Selfies.

Source Venkatesh Babu.G

Image Credit: Evan Blass

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals