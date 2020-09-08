Nokia 3.4 Android smartphone leaked

It looks like Nokia has another new Android smartphone in the works as a press render for the Nokia 3.4 had been leaked.

The handset is rumored to come with a 6.5 inch display with a HD+ resolution and probably a Snapdragon 460 or Snapdragon 662 processor.

The device will come with 3GB of RAM and a choice of storage options, it will also come with a 4000 mAh battery and 10W charging.

Other specifications on the handset will include three cameras on the back with a 13 megapixel main camera, plus a 5 megapixel camera and a 2 megapixel camera. The front Selfie camera is rumored to come with 8 megapixels.

As soon as we get some more information about the new Nokia 3.4 smartphone, including a launch date for the device, we will let you guys know.

Source Evan Blass, GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals