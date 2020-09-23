Nokia 2.4 smartphone unveiled

As well as the new Nokia 3.4, Nokia also announced another new Android device, the Nokia 2.4 and this handset comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The device is powered by a Mediatek Helio P22 processor and it comes with a choice of 2GB or 3GB of RAM, there are also two storage options, 32GB or 64GB.

The Nokia 2.4 come with a 5 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies, on the back of the device there is a dual camera setup.

The dual cameras include an 8 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera, there is also a 4500 mAh battery and Android 10.

The new Nokia 2.4 will launch globally at the end of this month, the handset will retail for €119 and it will come in a choice of Dusk, Fjord and Charcoal colour options.

Source HMD

