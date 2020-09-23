Geeky Gadgets

Nokia 3.4 Android smartphone unveiled

The new Nokia 3.4 smartphone is now official, the handset was announced at HMD Global’s press event yesterday.

The Nokia 3.4 comes with a 6.39 inch LCD display that features a HD+ resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels and the device is powered by a Snapdragon 460 mobile processor.

The handset comes with a choice of 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage, it also comes with a microSD card slot,

On the front of the handset there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back there is a 13 megapixel main camera, 5 megapixel ultrawide and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

The new Nokia 3.4 will go on sale in October and it will retail for €159, it will come in a choice of colors including Fjord, Dusk and Charcoal.

