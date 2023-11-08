Noctua all black NH-D9L and NH-L9x65 CPU coolers now available

Noctua, a renowned name in the world of PC cooling solutions, has recently broadened its chromax.black line with all-black versions of the NH-D9L and NH-L9x65 CPU coolers. The new models are an aesthetic upgrade to the original versions, offering an all-black design that is sure to appeal to users who prefer a sleek, uniform look for their small form factor PC systems.

The new models are identical to their original counterparts in all aspects except for their color. They feature black coated heatsinks, black fans with black anti-vibration pads, black fan clips, and black mounting parts. This monochrome design approach extends the chromax.black line’s appeal to a wider audience, especially those who value aesthetics as much as performance in their computer systems.

The optimized coating process used for these coolers not only contributes to their striking appearance but also ensures quiet cooling performance. This is a testament to Noctua’s commitment to delivering products that balance visual appeal and functionality.

Noctua Black CPU coolers

The NH-D9L chromax.black is designed for efficiency with a low-profile height of only 110 mm. This makes it an ideal choice for compact Mini-ITX and Small Form Factor cases where space is a premium. Despite its compact size, the NH-D9L does not compromise on performance, offering efficient cooling for high-performance CPUs.

On the other hand, the NH-L9x65 chromax.black offers a middle ground between the larger NH-L12 series and the ultra-compact NH-L9i and NH-L9a series. With a height of 65 mm and four heatpipes, this cooler is designed to deliver efficient cooling performance in a compact form factor.

Both the NH-D9L and NH-L9x65 models feature optimized NF-A9 and NF-A9x14 premium fans. These fans support fully automatic speed control via PWM, enabling them to run quietly while delivering optimum cooling performance. This makes these coolers an excellent choice for users who prefer a quiet computing environment.

The coolers come with the professional SecuFirm2 multi-socket mounting system, compatible with both Intel and AMD CPUs. This system ensures easy and secure installation, reducing the risk of damage during the installation process. Additionally, the coolers come with Noctua’s renowned NT-H1 thermal compound for improved heat transfer and a 6-year manufacturer’s warranty for added peace of mind.

The suggested retail prices for these new additions to the chromax.black line are EUR 74.90 / USD 74.90 for the NH-D9L chromax.black and EUR 69.90 / USD 69.90 for the NH-L9x65 chromax.black. These prices reflect Noctua’s commitment to offering high-quality cooling solutions at competitive prices.

The all-black NH-D9L and NH-L9x65 CPU coolers are a welcome addition to Noctua’s chromax.black line. They offer an appealing blend of aesthetics and performance, making them a great choice for users who want to build a stylish, high-performance Small Form Factor system. These coolers reaffirm Noctua’s position as a leading provider of high-quality, efficient, and aesthetically pleasing cooling solutions.

Source : Noctua



