Noctua NA-FG1 fan grills with tool-free mounting system

Performance PC cooling system manufacturer Noctua has today introduced a new range of fan grills for a wide-ranging of different cooling fans making them available in sets of two or five depending on your needs. Check out the installation video below to learn more about the tool-free mounting system incorporated by the company for its Noctua fan grills. Sets are now available via Noctua’s official Amazon stores and more details are available by following the link below directly to the official Noctua website.

– NA-FG1-4: EUR/USD 12.90 (Sx2) / EUR/USD 19.90 (Sx5)

– NA-FG1-5: EUR/USD 12.90 (Sx2) / EUR/USD 19.90 (Sx5)

– NA-FG1-6: EUR/USD 12.90 (Sx2) / EUR/USD 19.90 (Sx5)

– NA-FG1-7: EUR/USD 12.90 (Sx2) / EUR/USD 19.90 (Sx5)

– NA-FG1-8: EUR/USD 12.90 (Sx2) / EUR/USD 19.90 (Sx5)

– NA-FG1-9: EUR/USD 12.90 (Sx2) / EUR/USD 19.90 (Sx5)

– NA-FG1-12: EUR/USD 14.90 (Sx2) / EUR/USD 24.90 (Sx5)

– NA-FG1-14: EUR/USD 14.90 (Sx2) / EUR/USD 24.90 (Sx5)

– NA-FG1-20: EUR/USD 19.90 (Sx2) / EUR/USD 29.90 (Sx5)

Noctua fan grills

““Fan grills may seem like a trivial accessory, but many available solutions can seriously hamper your fans’ acoustics and performance, so we decided to offer our own selection of grills”, explains Roland Mossig (Noctua CEO). “Our NA-FG1 use a proven, highly efficient design and top it off with a convenient tool-free mounting system that introduces an extra offset and can thereby help to improve both airflow and noise levels”

“Noctua today introduced its new NA-FG1 series of fan grills for 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 92, 120, 140 and 200 mm fans. Available in sets of 2 (Sx2) or 5 (Sx5) including screws and a tool-free mounting system that can help to reduce turbulence and thereby improve both airflow performance and noise levels, Noctua’s NA-FG1 are premium grade fan grills for the highest demands in acoustic optimisation and ease of installation.”

Source : NDA





