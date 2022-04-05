Noctua NH-D12L low-height 120mm Dual Tower PC CPU cooler introduced

The engineers at Noctua have introduced a new dual tower PC CPU cooler in the form of the NH-D12L and NF-A12x25r PWM fan. Check out the video below to learn more about the asymmetric design of the NH-D12L cooler. Allowing it not to overhang the RAM slots on Intel LGA1700/LGA1200/LGA115x and AMD AM4/AM5 based motherboards.

Noctua NH-D12L PC Cooler

“At a height of only 145mm (13mm lower than Noctua’s regular 120mm models), the NH-D12L fits many 4U enclosures as well as narrower tower cases that have been previously limited to solutions with 92mm fans. Combined with a level of efficiency that surpasses many full-height 120mm models, the NH-D12L is the perfect choice for applications that require serious cooling performance but cannot fit the larger NH-U12A.”

“Introduced in 2018, Noctua’s NF-A12x25 is widely considered to be the best 120x25mm fan on the market. The round-frame variant used on the NH-D12L provides the same renowned quiet cooling performance yet makes it possible to reduce overall cooler height without risking compatibility issues with tall motherboard heatsinks or shrouds.

The NH-D12L also ships with an extra pair of fan clips that can be used to install a second of these NF-A12x25r PWM fans either on the front or on the rear fin stack. However, it must be noted that the second fan will usually sit on top of either the RAM or I/O panel and thereby increase the total height beyond 145 mm.”

