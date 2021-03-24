Noctua Redux line CPU cooler and second fan kit unveiled

Noctua has this month introduced its first CPU cooler within its redux line of products in the form of the NH-U12S redux. The design has been built on the proven concept of the original, award-winning NH-U12S and reduces it to its essential core, offering users a a quiet, quality-made 120 mm cooler with streamlined accessories.

“Our redux line fans have earned an excellent reputation for providing trusted Noctua quality without breaking the bank”, says Roland Mossig (Noctua CEO). “Today, we’re proud to present our first redux line CPU cooler, which does exactly the same thing. We’re confident that the NH-U12S redux will be a perfect choice for anybody who has always wanted a Noctua heatsink but couldn’t quite justify the investment.”

“The NH-U12S redux is a streamlined, accessibly priced version of the iconic NH-U12S that has established itself as a benchmark for slim, highly compatible 120 mm CPU coolers. The redux version uses the same proven heatsink layout that guarantees 100% compatibility with tall RAM modules as well as excellent case and PCIe compatibility. Thanks to the popular NF-P12 redux-1700 PWM fan that supports automatic speed control through the motherboard, it provides high performance under load and runs whisper-quiet at idle. At the same time, Noctua’s renowned, professional SecuFirm2 mounting system and the pre-applied NT-H1 thermal compound make installation a breeze. Backed up with Noctua’s trusted 6-year manufacturer’s warranty, the NH-U12S redux is a smart, affordable choice for a quiet, high-quality 120 mm cooler.”

“Users who would like to further improve the cooling efficiency of the NH-U12S redux can do so with the newly introduced, optional NA-FK1 kit that contains a second NF-P12 redux-1700 PWM fan, fan clips, anti-vibration pads, a y-cable and Low-Noise Adaptors. By upgrading the cooler to a push/pull-style dual-fan setup, the NA-FK1 makes it possible to achieve even better performance or to reduce noise levels by having two fans running at lower speeds.”

CPU cooler and fend kit jump over to the official Noctua website by following the links below.Sources : NH-U12S redux : NA-FK1.

