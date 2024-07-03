Noctua 150 Flagship NH-D15 G2 CPU coolers

Noctua has officially launched its highly anticipated NH-D15 G2 CPU cooler and NF-A14x25r G2 round-frame 140 mm fans. Building on the legacy of the iconic NH-D15 and its NF-A15 fans, these new G2 products incorporate Noctua’s latest technologies, offering even better quiet cooling performance than their award-winning predecessors.

Key Takeaways NH-D15 G2 features state-of-the-art NF-A14x25r G2 PWM fans.

Equipped with eight heatpipes and asymmetrical fin-stacks.

Enhanced compatibility with an offset construction.

Upgraded to Torx-based SecuFirm2+ multi-socket mounting system.

Includes Noctua’s superior NT-H2 thermal compound.

Available in regular, HBC (High Base Convexity), and LBC (Low Base Convexity) variants.

6-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Advanced Cooling Technology

The NH-D15 G2 is a further improved second generation of Noctua’s iconic NH-D15. It features state-of-the-art, speed-offset NF-A14x25r G2 PWM fans, eight heatpipes, and asymmetrical fin-stacks that have been carefully fine-tuned to work in tandem with the new fans. This combination achieves even better quiet cooling performance than its predecessor, making the G2 version a true flagship model that rivals many all-in-one (AIO) water cooling solutions.

In addition to its improved performance, the NH-D15 G2 offers enhanced compatibility thanks to an offset construction that allows it to clear the top PCIe x16 slot on most current motherboards. The G2 version has also been upgraded to the Torx-based SecuFirm2+ multi-socket mounting system with an included NM-SD1 screwdriver, as well as Noctua’s superior NT-H2 thermal compound. These refinements make the NH-D15 G2 the new number one choice for customers who demand the best in air cooling.

Platform-Specific Variants

The NH-D15 G2 is available in a regular, standard version and two specialized variants:

Regular NH-D15 G2: Perfect all-rounder for AM5 and LGA1700 CPUs with included offset mounting and NM-ISW1 shim washers.

Perfect all-rounder for AM5 and LGA1700 CPUs with included offset mounting and NM-ISW1 shim washers. HBC (High Base Convexity) Variant: Optimized for LGA1700 processors with full ILM pressure or permanent deformation.

Optimized for LGA1700 processors with full ILM pressure or permanent deformation. LBC (Low Base Convexity) Variant: Optimized for relatively flat CPUs, offering excellent contact quality on AMD AM5 and other flat CPUs.

NF-A14x25r G2 Fans

For customers looking to upgrade existing heatsinks such as the first-generation NH-D15, NH-D15S, or NH-U14S series coolers, the new round-frame NF-A14x25r G2 fans are also available separately. They come in a regular single fan package (NF-A14x25r G2 PWM) and a dedicated dual fan package for push-pull configurations (NF-A14x25r G2 PWM Sx2-PP). These fans are fine-tuned with a 50rpm speed offset to prevent acoustic interaction phenomena such as periodic humming or intermittent vibrations.

Pricing and Availability

The NH-D15 G2 CPU cooler is priced at $150, making it a premium choice for those seeking top-tier air cooling solutions. The NF-A14x25r G2 fans are available in both single and dual fan packages, catering to various cooling needs. The square frame version of the NF-A14x25 G2 fan, designed for water cooling radiators and case cooling applications, is scheduled for release in September.

NH-D15 G2: EUR 149.90 / USD 149.90

NH-D15 G2 LBC: EUR 149.90 / USD 149.90

NH-D15 G2 HBC: EUR 149.90 / USD 149.90

NF-A14x25r G2 PWM: EUR 39.90 / USD 39.90

NF-A14x25r G2 PWM Sx2-PP: EUR 79.80 / USD 79.80

Noctua’s NH-D15 G2 CPU cooler and NF-A14x25r G2 fans come with a 6-year manufacturer’s warranty and a range of variants to suit different needs, these products are set to become the new standard in quiet cooling solutions. For those interested in other areas, Noctua also offers a wide range of cooling solutions, including case fans, thermal compounds, and accessories. Whether you’re building a high-performance gaming rig or a quiet workstation, Noctua has the products to meet your cooling needs.

