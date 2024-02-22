DeepCool MYSTIQUE all-in-one liquid CPU cooler series unveiled

DeepCool has recently unveiled its latest innovation in cooling technology, the MYSTIQUE AIO liquid CPU coolers. These coolers are designed to keep your computer’s CPU at a stable temperature, even when it’s working hard. What sets the MYSTIQUE series apart is the addition of a customizable display on the cooler itself. This new feature is sure to catch the eye of anyone looking to add a unique flair to their computer setup.

The MYSTIQUE AIO coolers come in two sizes, 240 mm and 360 mm, and are equipped with a 2.8″ TFT LCD screen. This screen isn’t just for show; it can display images, animations, or important system statistics in real-time. With a high resolution of 640×480 pixels and the ability to show 16.7 million colors, the possibilities for customization are nearly endless.

For those who demand top performance from their computers, whether for gaming or professional tasks, the MYSTIQUE AIO coolers are built to deliver. They feature a high-efficiency pump that operates at 3400 RPM and a coldplate designed with very fine 0.1 mm flow channels. This design ensures that your CPU remains cool, providing better performance and stability for your system.

Despite their powerful liquid CPU cooler capabilities, these coolers are designed to run quietly. The noise level can be as low as 21 dB(A), which is barely audible. This means you can focus on your work or gaming without being disturbed by loud fan noises. The fans included with the coolers are made from a sturdy PBT material and are engineered to strike the perfect balance between creating pressure and moving air quietly and efficiently.

Installing the MYSTIQUE AIO coolers is a breeze, thanks to the compatible mounting hardware for both Intel and AMD platforms. DeepCool has also developed the DeepCreative Control Center software, which allows for real-time monitoring of your system and provides customization options for the LCD display. This software is a handy tool for those who like to keep a close eye on their system’s performance and appearance.

The 240 mm model of the MYSTIQUE AIO liquid CPU cooler series is priced at $149.99, while the larger 360 mm model is available for $179.99. These coolers are not only about keeping your CPU cool; they also offer a way for users to express themselves through their computer’s appearance. Whether you’re a gamer, a professional, or someone who appreciates a well-designed computer system, the MYSTIQUE AIO liquid CPU coolers could be an excellent addition to your setup.



