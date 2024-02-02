Cooler Master Mighty X 2000W and 2800W Platinum PSUs

Cooler Master has recently introduced a new line of power supply units (PSUs) or 2000 Platinum PSU models that are catching the attention of tech enthusiasts and professionals alike. The X Mighty Platinum series is designed to meet the needs of the most power-hungry systems, with models that offer 2000W and 2800W of power. These PSUs are not just about raw power; they are also built to be highly efficient and durable, ensuring that they can handle the toughest computing tasks without breaking a sweat.8

One of the standout features of the X Mighty Platinum series is its 80 Plus Platinum Efficiency rating. This prestigious certification means that these PSUs are more than 92% efficient at typical loads. What does this mean for users? It translates to less energy waste, reduced heat, and quieter operation, all of which contribute to a more stable and long-lasting system. For anyone who relies on their computer for demanding work, whether it’s gaming, content creation, or data analysis, this level of efficiency is a significant advantage.

Cooler Master’s CEO, Jimmy Sha, has highlighted the inclusion of an active bridge rectifier in the design of these PSUs. This component is key to providing smooth and stable power delivery, even when the system is under heavy load. It’s clear that Cooler Master has put a lot of thought into the performance and reliability of these units, aiming to satisfy the needs of users who require top-notch computing power.

As technology continues to advance, compatibility with new hardware is essential. The X Mighty Platinum series is future-proofed with support for ATX 3.1, meaning it will work seamlessly with the latest components. Additionally, the PSUs come with two 90-degree 12+4pin (12V-2×6) PCIe 5.1 cables, making them a perfect fit for the most modern and advanced hardware. This makes the series an attractive option for a wide range of users, from serious gamers to professionals who depend on their computers for work.

Another innovative feature introduced by Cooler Master is the MasterCTRL software. This digital monitoring tool allows users to keep an eye on their PSU’s temperature, load, and overall performance in real time. With this information at their fingertips, users can make adjustments to ensure that their PSU is operating at its best. This kind of control is particularly valuable for those who push their systems to the limit and need to maintain optimal conditions.

The build quality of the X Mighty Platinum series is further enhanced by the use of Infineon industrial-grade IC chips. These chips are known for their durability, which means that the PSUs are built to last. Whether they’re used in machine learning, server operations, or high-stakes gaming, these PSUs are designed to withstand intensive use over long periods.

The launch of the X Mighty Platinum series by Cooler Master is a significant event for anyone interested in building or upgrading a high-powered computing system. With their combination of high-wattage capacity, exceptional efficiency, and robust construction, these PSUs are equipped to meet the demands of the most advanced computing tasks. For those in the market for a new PSU, the X Mighty Platinum series offers a blend of power, performance, and reliability that stands out in the crowded field of computer components.



