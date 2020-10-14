Hardware component manufacturer be quiet! has unveiled a new CPU cooler called the Shadow Rock 3, equipped with five 6 mm pipes using heat pipe direct touch (HDT) technology. The coolers heat pipes are fitted in direct contact with the processor surface, resulting in fast heat transfer from the CPU to the heat sink and hence a faster dispersal of heat keeping your processor cooler under heavy loads.

“Shadow Rock 3 White comes with a black fan, offering a neat contrast to the white electrophoretic coating of the heat pipes and heat sink. This Shadow Wings 2 120 mm PWM high-speed fan is decoupled from the heat sink and offers a silent operation at no higher than 24.4 dB(A), even at maximum speed. Combined with a high fin pitch this results in a cooling performance capability of up to 190 W TDP, enough to enable trouble-free overclocking of mainstream desktop processors. Users who are looking for even higher cooling performance have the option to attach a second fan to the heatsink.”

“The asymmetrical design of Shadow Rock 3 White moves the heatsink towards the rear exhaust of the case for unobstructed access to all memory slots. This guarantees maximum compatibility with high-performance memory modules, including RAM with tall heat spreaders or LED lighting. Installation is simplified thanks to a top mount design and an included screwdriver. The cooler is compatible with all current CPU sockets from Intel and AMD (except TR4 and sTRX4) and fits best on Intel Socket 1200 and 115X or AMD Socket AM4 motherboards with up to four memory slots.”

Features of the be quiet! Shadow Rock 3 White CPU cooler inlcude :

– Impressive cooling performance of 190W TDP

– Five 6mm high-performance nickel-plated copper heat pipes with HDT technology

– Decoupled Shadow Wings 2 120mm PWM high-speed fan

– Emits only 24.4dB(A) at maximum fan speed

– Asymmetrical construction avoids blocking memory slots in front of the cooler

– Elegant brushed aluminum top cover with bi-color surface

– Easily installable installation kit that can be mounted from above

– 3-year manufacturer’s warranty

The Shadow Rock 3 White CPU cooler will be available to purchase from October 27th 2020 and will be priced at $59.90, €59.90 or £54.90 depending on your location

