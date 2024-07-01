LIAN LI HydroShift CPU AIO cooler with LCD and side-mounted coolant pathway

Tired of bulky, unsightly tubing cluttering up your PC build? You’re not alone. Many PC builders struggle with finding a cooling solution that offers both performance and a clean aesthetic. LIAN LI has heard your concerns and answered with the HydroShift LCD Series. This innovative AIO cooler features minimal tubing and a customizable LCD display, providing a sleek, high-performance solution.

This new lineup includes three models: HydroShift LCD 360S, HydroShift LCD 360R, and HydroShift LCD 360TL. Each model is designed to offer a nearly tubeless aesthetic, providing a clean and polished look once installed. The standout feature of these AIOs is the 2.88″ customizable LCD display at the pump block, which can be personalized via L-Connect 3 software.

Key Takeaways Three models: HydroShift LCD 360S, 360R, and 360TL

2.88″ customizable LCD display at the pump block

Minimal tubing design for a clean aesthetic

Durable and flexible ribbed tubing

Pre-installed retention brackets for tubing routing

Full-length brushed aluminum plate and tube cover plates

HydroShift LCD 360S: 3800 RPM pump, 27 mm radiator, non-RGB fans

HydroShift LCD 360R: 3200 RPM pump, 31 mm radiator, ARGB fans

HydroShift LCD 360TL: 3200 RPM pump, UNI FAN TL fans, TL hub

6-year warranty

LCD CPU Coolers

The HydroShift LCD CPU cooler is designed to conceal tubing to the side of the radiator, creating a nearly tubeless appearance. This is achieved using ribbed tubing commonly found in water-cooled servers, which provides both durability and flexibility. The tubing sits flush against the sides of the radiator, ensuring that it does not affect the flow. Two pre-installed retention brackets assist with tubing routing, and the system includes a full-length brushed aluminum plate and left/right tube cover plates for a polished finish. Additionally, a pump mounting hardware cover is provided for a sleek and professional look.

HydroShift LCD 360S

Enhanced Performance and Low Noise

The HydroShift LCD 360S CPU cooler features a new pump design that runs at 3800 RPM, enhancing the propeller and water channels to improve performance while lowering noise levels. The pump has two main cables: one for synchronization with the motherboard using PWM and another main cable that splits into SATA, PWM for the fans, and USB 2.0 for L-Connect communication. The 27 mm thick radiator comes with pre-installed 28 mm non-RGB fans that prioritize quiet operation without compromising performance, reaching speeds of up to 2500 RPM. These fans are also compatible with the UNI FAN P28’s side ARGB kit.

HydroShift LCD 360R

Superior Cooling with ARGB Fans

The HydroShift LCD 360R pump and CPU cooler features a slightly larger propeller than the 360S, allowing it to deliver better performance at speeds of up to 3200 RPM. It includes a single cable solution that combines SATA for power, PWM for fan daisy-chaining, and USB 2.0 for L-Connect communication. The 360R also comes with two tube clips to discreetly route the main cable along the back of the tubes. Additionally, the 360R includes a 31 mm thick radiator and pre-installed 28 mm thick ARGB and PWM fans that can reach speeds of up to 2400 RPM. The ARGB cable for the radiator fans is routed inside the tube braiding to connect inside the pump block and be synchronized via L-Connect.

HydroShift LCD 360TL

Unique Design with UNI FAN TL Fans

The HydroShift LCD 360TL shares the same 3200 RPM pump and radiator as the 360R but features three pre-installed UNI FAN TL fans for a unique look. The cable from the pump, which can also be routed behind the tubes, includes modules that connect to the daisy-chained TL fans and the included TL hub. This solution provides a single cable with full control over the pump and fans from L-Connect 3.

Pricing and Availability

The HydroShift LCD 360S, 360R, and 360TL AIOs are available in both black and white and come with a 6-year warranty. They are available for pre-order starting June 28th, 2024, with an MSRP of $179.99 for the 360S, $199.99 for the 360R, and $259.99 for the 360TL.

For those interested in further enhancing their PC builds, LIAN LI offers a range of other products, including high-performance chassis, RGB lighting solutions, and various PC accessories. Exploring these options can provide a comprehensive upgrade to any system, ensuring both aesthetic appeal and top-notch performance.



