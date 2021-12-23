noblechairs HERO Iron Man chair preorders open from £425

noblechairs has this month announced the availability to preorder their latest chair created in partnership with Marvel. The Iron Man chair is now available to preorder directly from the official website and via online stores across Europe. The chair is equipped with 4D armrests, adjustable backrest, and a rocking mechanism, the noblechairs Iron Man Edition is fully ergonomic with additional lumbar support and is now available to preorder priced at £424.99 or 489.90€ depending on your location.

HERO Iron Man chair

“Featuring an all-red base, the front’s metal-like gloss is complemented by gold and black accents. What’s more, the Arc Reactor from Iron Man’s suit truly powers the HERO’s visual prowess, with its unforgettable pattern gracing the center of the chair. Completing its marvelous design, not only will you find Iron Man’s trademark helmet on the chair’s rear, but his signature as well – giving you Mr. Stark’s autograph in the best way possible. As if donning your own suit ready for battle, you can finally sit in the chair you desire and say “I am Iron Man”.”

“noblechairs teamed up with MARVEL on a range of inspired products, this jaw-dropping take on the HERO chair draws inspiration from distinctive elements of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For any enthusiast or fan of the MCU, this is a must-have when it comes to completing your gaming set-up. Keen to share his own excitement, Toni Sonn, CEO of noblechairs, said, “We are especially excited to collaborate with MARVEL who has provided us all with defining memories and experiences since our childhood days. To design and create new products with these iconic characters is both the challenge and reward. The upcoming Special Editions will be an absolute highlight for noblechairs and MARVEL fans, as well as unique collector’s items that we are very passionate to showcase.””

Source : noblechairs

