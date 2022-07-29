Samsung AI Laundry washers and dryers available to preorder today

Those of you patiently waiting for Samsung to open preorders for their new artificial intelligent powered washer and dryers, you will be pleased to know that today Samsung has now started taking preorders for the elegant duo which combine “Samsung’s most advanced cleaning technology and capacity for an optimal and effortless clean“.

Featuring a flat panel design together with premium color choices and flexible installation options the Samsung AI washer and dryer range is equipped with advanced AI technology to eliminates the guesswork when it comes to cycle selections, delivering “optimal cleaning every time” says Samsung. The Bespoke AI Laundry systems are now available to pre-order from the official Samsung website.

AI Laundry washers and dryers

“The Bespoke Washer’s AI OptiWash feature senses dirt levels and fabric types, and selects the best wash cycle and detergent amount so you don’t have to. Simply store detergent and fabric softener in your machine and the Auto Dispense System takes care of the rest.

The Bespoke Dryer’s AI Optimal Dry function uses an Advanced Moisture Sensor to detect the dampness of your freshly washed garments, automatically adjusting the cycle and optimizing temperature settings to reduce clothing wear and tear. For those who prefer a stacked installation, the washer’s MultiControl™ panel lets you conveniently control both units from one central display, putting everything within comfortable reach.”

“For the ultimate laundry care solution, pair your Bespoke Washer and Dryer with Samsung’s Bespoke AirDresser to keep all your clothes fresh from the convenience of home with fewer trips to the cleaners.

Pairing convenient clothing care with an elegant design, AirDresser gently steams away wrinkles, and refreshes and deodorizes garments. It also can eliminate 99.9% of common bacteria6 and dust mites7 from fabric.

Quickly refresh your jackets, shirts, pants and more in as little as 20 minutes or choose from AirDresser’s 24 cycles that extend the life of all kinds of fabrics – from wool and linen to down and delicates.”

Source : Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals