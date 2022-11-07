Stettah Design N186 Nixie tube watch

The design team at Stettah Design based in Vienna, Austria has created a unique timepiece that is not only water resistant and protected buy Sapphire glass but also provides a unique Nixie tube watch complete with tilt function and RGB back lighting. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already blasted past its required pledge go with still 21 days remaining.

Featuring a Swiss made realtime clock the Nixie tube watch features dual tubes to tell the time and can be charged magnetically. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $289 or £254 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Nixie tubes were first manufactured in the 1950s for displaying numerals or other information using glow discharge. The last Nixie tubes were made in the early ‘90s when the technology was replaced by lower-cost alternatives such as LED. People at the time ignored the aesthetic beauty of Nixie tubes. For us, they’re not just an electronic means to display numbers, but also a uniquely decorative vintage gem. As Nixie tubes enthusiasts, we’ve collected them over the years from various sources to use in a different watches and clocks .”

Nixie tube watch

Assuming that the Stettah Design funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the Stettah Design Nixie tube watch project view the promotional video below.

“N186 is built with sapphire crystal which is extremely strong that it resists scratches. Sapphire is one of the hardest substances on earth which measures 9 on the Mohs scale, while diamond measures 10, the highest rating. It is virtually scratch-proof because it is very difficult to scratch, and this material also helps prevent fingerprints, keeping great clarity all the time, it is scratch-proof, durable, and has perfect clarity.”

“Combined with a modern design and high Tech component, the time is keeped with a high accuracy Real Time Clock which is made in Switzerland. N186consume only 1.2μA in standby mode,water resistant, Tilt function, RGB Backlight, Fully configurable by user and much more !”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the Nixie tube watch, jump over to the official Stettah Design crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals