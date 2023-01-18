A unique clock has been launched by Kickstarter this month called the NixieX designed by a team of engineers based in Vancouver, Canada. The NixieX Nixie tube clock and speaker system features a number of functions including sleep, alarm, time and backlighting as well as a Bluetooth speaker that we can connected to a wide variety of different devices play audio or music at your leisure. The Nixie clock speaker is equipped with a vintage VU meter and offers different lighting modes that can be selected by pressing the control switch on the front panel.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $349 or £287 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“This is NixieX, the authentic IN-12 nixie tube clock that tells the time in glorious retro-futuristic steampunk fashion. It emits the sound out of the built-in speaker with the vintage volume unit meter indicating the audio level. It will be the one-of-a-kind shinny gadget to collect that makes you feel associated with technologies over the years.”

Nixie tube clock

“None of the modern digital displays can compete with nixie tubes in terms of aesthetics and elegance. The nostalgic fondness for the styling of this obsolete technology led us to the idea of making a nixie tube device. It is a modern reinterpretation of the obsolete technology. Controlled by the main board, the clock receives time signals from the system and displays the time with the four nixie tubes. A tiny bulb is set in the center to set the minute and hour digits apart.”

With the assumption that the NixieX crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the NixieX Nixie tube clock project play the promotional video below.

“There are only a finite number of functioning nixie tubes in the world after their production was stopped in the early 90s. NixieX uses authentic IN-12 nixie tubes which were purchased in the form of new old stock (NOS). We were ecstatic when we found the items, by then they had sat gathering dust in the warehouse for decades. We decided to bring them to life.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the Nixie tube clock, jump over to the official NixieX crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals