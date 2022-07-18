Awesome steampunk Xbox customization

If like most you think the design of the Xbox is a little boring and have been considering ways that you can modify and customize your Xbox to make it a little more interesting. You should check out the recent Nerdforge video during which a streampunk Xbox has been created keeping its the Xbox’s boring black rectangle casing intact.

The beauty of this design is that it allows you to keep your Xbox in one piece and requires no soldering or modelling to the actual Xbox hardware itself. It uses its of unwanted scrap old toys and a few small electronics to create a unique diorama to how’s your Xbox console and add a little more interest to its exterior.

Steampunk Xbox

Check out the build process in the video below for inspiration on how you can customize your Xbox very easily using just a little time and old bits and bobs the may have lying around.

“I recently got myself a brand new Xbox, but instead of putting the boring black box in my living room I decided to customize it with trash to give it that cyberpunk / steampunk xbox / crazy chaotic scientist vibe instead!”

Source : Nerdforge

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals