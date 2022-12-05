dB1 Doublebass IPX5 portable Bluetooth speaker



The dB1 Doublebass is a unique portable Bluetooth speaker equipped with a 5.2″ Passive Radiator combined with 4.5″ 90mm Woofer, TWS, wide freq response and more. Launched via Indiegogo the unique speaker has been designed to provide users with crystal clear sound and rich base. Supplied with its own companion application the UB+ Seek App the dB1 Doublebass is easy to control and supports connections to a wide variety of different devices and peripherals from smartphones to televisions.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the imaginative project from roughly $257 or £218 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“dB1 Doublebass is an extremely versatile art-piece speaker. With a circular form and powerful wireless audio, our product not only created a whole new experiential sound performance but also a unique aesthetic that compliments your space. Our most dynamic listening experience lets you literally see sound resonating from the dB1 Doublebass as rich resounding base notes form a backdrop to crystal clear, pitch perfect audio details.”

dB1 Bluetooth speaker

Supplied with its own companion application the UB+ Seek App the dB1 Doublebass is easy to control and supports connections to a wide variety of different devices and peripherals from smartphones to televisions. crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the Bluetooth speaker project play the promotional video below.

“Imagine lounging on the sofa with your favourite drink in hand and your favourite tunes playing in the background. Whether it’s me-time, intimate moments with loved ones, or that long awaited reunion with your closest friends. Cherish these moments. Make memories of them.

Elevate the experience with the dB1 Doublebass portable speaker. Whether it’s the magic of rhythm, a language of the spirt, let the dB1 Doublebass portable speaker bring these moments to life. Play your favourite songs, and see how the dB1 lets them build emotion, influence thought, stir feelings and inspire action. The dB1 Doublebass is our most innovative offering to date with proprietary technology engineered specifically to delight music aficionados looking for a speaker. Enjoy great sound, at fair value.”

“Unique in the dB1 Doublebass is the way we’ve incorporated a pair of 5.2” passive radiators, that are 3x larger than the speaker driver. What you will notice, is the pulsating movements (symmetrical oscillation) of the double passive radiators. The increased internal pressure of the air in within the dB1 Doublebass’s frame delivers a deep, resounding bass note that will appeal to bass lovers.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the Bluetooth speaker, jump over to the official crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Indiegogo





