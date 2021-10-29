Nissan shows off cool SEMA vehicles

Automotive fans are thrilled to know that SEMA is going on again in Las Vegas from November 2 to November 5. Nissan will be on hand at the show with some very cool vehicles for people to drool over. The automaker promises more information to be offered about the vehicles closer to kickoff for the event.

One of the first is the Project Overland Pathfinder, which shows that the new Pathfinder is adventure-ready as soon as you buy it. Upgrades to the vehicle include a special two-inch lift kit with customized shocks. It rolls on 18 by8-inch off-road wheels with all-terrain tires. The features include a prototype roof rack, lots of storage features, and plenty of driving lights. The vehicle also has a camper conversion kit with a kitchen and sleeping platform.

Another cool vehicle is the Project Overland Frontier pickup, also featuring a special suspension kit and custom wheels and tires, making it suitable for harsher off-road terrain. The truck also has plenty of storage options on its integrated rack system and more. Also on display is the Frontier raced in the Rebelle Rally, a Safari rally-inspired 240Z, and the Altimaniac Altima drift car. The 2023 Nissan Z will also be on display at the show.

