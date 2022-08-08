Upgrade your car to Android 11 using CarrGenie

If you would like to upgrade the integrated media, navigation and entertainment systems in your vehicle you might be interested in a new Android the vehicle adapter aptly named the CarrGenie. The USB plug and play car adapter offers the ability to enjoy Android 11 and use voice assistant, wireless CarPlay and Android Auto and is powered by an eight core snapdragon CPU with a huge variety of apps available to download and install.

CarrGenie provides native OEM control over the integrated system of your vehicle and includes built-in GPS, GLONASS and BeiDou. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $69 or £58 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Your car’s factory infotainment system deserves an upgrade. CarrGenie is a powerful Android device that converts wired Apple CarPlay & Android Auto to Wireless. It allows mirroring of the complete Android system to the car screen. By simply plugging in the USB cable, CarrGenie can convert your car`s OEM infotainment screen to an Android 11 system.”

“Using Bluetooth, connect to your phone to enjoy CarPlay & Android Auto wirelessly. No more cords and you don’t need to change the head unit. You can easily upgrade your car’s capabilities. Once enabled, you can harness the power of the Android 11 system to download apps like YouTube, Netflix, and all your favorites.You deserve a better in-car entertainment experience. Now is the time to unlock your car`s full potential and enjoy your ride like never before!”

Assuming that the CarrGenie funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the CarrGenie Android 11 vehicle upgrade project checkout the promotional video below.

“Very few cars support wireless CarPlay, most require cords to connect to phones. CarrGenie set out to change that and improve driving infotainment options for everyone. No matter what OS your phone uses, CarrGenie works like a charm in your car without cords or the need to change the head unit.

No one wants to have to remember to bring another cord with them or have a messy car console strewn with cables. With CarrGenie, messy, tangled cords are a thing of the past. Your car looks cleaner and operates more safely. “

“With CarrGenie you can enjoy CarPlay/Android Auto by connecting to the adapter via Bluetooth. After a quick one-time setup, your phone will then connect automatically every time you drive. Go ahead and leave your phone in your pocket and let CarrGenie do the rest. “

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the Android 11 vehicle upgrade, jump over to the official CarrGenie crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

