Nintendo Switch charging dock and accessories kit

Nintendo Switch gamers may be interested in an all in one Switch charging dock and accessories kit which has launched via Kickstarter this month offering a Bluetooth audio adapter, Nintendo Switch charging dock, gaming earbuds and a 4K HDMI cable allowing you to connect your Switch directly to your large screen TV.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $39 or £28 (depending on current exchange rates). If the NexTemplo campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the NexTemplo Nintendo Switch gaming kit project play the promotional video below.

“For us gamers, the best way to play on the go is the Nintendo Switch. But, let’s be honest. The Switch Dock and peripherals are just too clunky and not ideal. Getting the most out of the Switch requires a grab-bag of upgrades, including a bluetooth audio option, gaming earphones, a portable charging dock, and more. But as gaming enthusiasts, we find all the existing options on the market are neither cool nor safe.That’s why we are so excited to introduce the NexTemplo 4-in-1 Gaming Kit. It comes with everything we need to maximize our switch consoles, while remaining portable, stylish, and safe.”

“In our opinion, the Nintendo Switch is the best platform for games because of its portability. When we thought about how to improve on it, our first consideration was simplicity and convenience. So we wanted something that could fit comfortably in one hand, while carrying everything you need.”

“You can keep everything in its place when on the go, with a case that makes room for the Nintendo Switch console, bluetooth audio, dock, HDMI cable, earbuds, game cards, joy-con grip, and anything else you need. No more missing or lost game cards or other accessories.The NexTemplo is the perfect thing no matter how you’re gaming. Somewhere noisy or outdoors? Play in handheld mode with wireless earbuds in a cafe, on the subway, or on the bus. Need to charge up? Playing late? Need to crank it loud? We’ve got you covered at home or outdoors, day or night”

Source : Kickstarter

