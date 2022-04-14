Nikon MC-N10 remote grip for Nikon Z cameras announced

Nikon is currently in the process of developing a new Nikon Z remote grip taking the form of the Nikon MC-N10. The MC-N10 accessory has been designed for photographers to use the Nikon Z mirrorless cameras range via a wired connection.

Capable of controlling various functions of Nikon mirrorless cameras, the MC-N10 will help photographers increasing their efficiency when video recording or still shooting with a “small crew while expanding the possibilities of video recording” explains Nikon. The above photo is a “usage example” of MC-N10, although the appearance of the actual product may differ from the above image, says Nikon.

Nikon Z remote grip

“Nikon is developing a remote grip, the MC-N10, for the Nikon Z mount system : Nikon Corporation (Nikon) is pleased to announce the development of the MC-N10 Remote Grip for mirrorless cameras for which the Nikon Z mount has been adopted. The MC-N10 is an accessory that allows remote control of Nikon Z mount mirrorless cameras via a wired connection.

Nikon will continue to contribute to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding the possibilities for imaging expression, for both videos and stills. Specifications, design, product name and supplied accessories may differ by country or area.

Specifications and equipment are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer. Enhancing the efficiency of video recording and expanding the possibilities of image expression”

As soon more information is announced regards the development of the Nikon MC-N10 grip for the Nikon Z range of mirrorless cameras, we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Nikon

