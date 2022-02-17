Nikon NX Field remote camera control and shooting system ver 1.1 released

Professional photographers may be interested to know that Nikon has released a new version of its NX Field remote shooting system. Version 1.1.0 brings with it plenty of tweaks and enhancements providing a reliable synchronized shutter release system that can be controlled from your smart phone or tablet. Check out the video below to learn more about what you can expect from the versatile remote camera control.

Nikon has designed the NX Field camera control system to provide photographers with the fastest workflow with a simple connection from camera to wired networks (LAN), wireless networks (WLAN) and even via 4G/5G mobile connections. Enabling you to connect up to 10 cameras in combination with immediate image upload to an FTP server of your choice.

Nikon NX Field remote camera control system

“We are pleased to announce NX Field, a new remote shooting system scheduled to be released on June 17, 2021. NX Field will support those on the front line of news and sports photography, allowing users to link multiple Nikon digital SLR cameras, operate and adjust settings, and automatically upload images captured with the cameras to an FTP1 (file transfer protocol) server.”

“NX Field will be released by NPS (Nikon Professional Service), the organisation through which Nikon offers support and services to professional photographers throughout the world. The system is compatible with the Nikon D6 and Nikon D5 digital SLR cameras, and support for mirrorless cameras such as the Nikon Z 9, Z 7II, and Z 6II is planned for the future.”

Source : Nikon

