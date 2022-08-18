Nikon Z 9 mirrorless camera wins EISA Camera of the Year Award

This week Nikon has been awarded four EISA Awards with its flagship Nikon Z 9 mirrorless camera winning the EISA Camera of the Year Award 2022 – 2023. Other winners in the awards enemy include the interchangeable lens for mirrorless cameras NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S, interchangeable lens for mirrorless cameras NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S, interchangeable lens for mirrorless cameras NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S.

”The Nikon Z 9 is the most advanced and capable camera you can buy right now. Its stacked 45.7-million-pixel full-frame CMOS sensor and fast EXPEED 7 processor deliver outstanding image quality and high shooting speeds of up to 30fps in JPEG, and 20fps in raw, in full resolution. The fast autofocus system with Nikon’s Advanced 3D Tracking locks onto moving subjects effortlessly. For video shooters the Z 9 offers a wide range of resolutions and frame rates, up to 12-bit raw 8K/60 internally. With its dual-grip form factor and sturdy build quality, the Z 9 is a ground-breaking and powerful tool.”

Camera of the Year Award 2022 – 2023

“OKYO – Nikon Corporation (Nikon) is pleased to announce that four of its products have been successful at the EISA Awards 2022-2023, presented by the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA). The full-frame/FX-format mirrorless camera Nikon Z 9 won the “EISA CAMERA OF THE YEAR 2022-2023” award.

Three NIKKOR Z lenses were also winners: the fast, super-telephoto prime lens NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S for the “EISA PROFESSIONAL TELEPHOTO LENS 2022-2023”, the fast, super-telephoto prime lens NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S for the “EISA TELEPHOTO LENS 2022-2023”, and the mid-telephoto micro lens NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S for the “EISA MACRO LENS 2022-2023″ award, respectively.”

“The Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) is a collaboration between 60 expert magazines from approximately 30 countries and regions across the globe, specialized in the fields of photography, mobile devices, home theater audio, home theater display & video, and in-car electronics. For 40 years, EISA has chosen and honored the best imaging products released in Europe over the previous year in a number of categories.”

Source : Nikon

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals