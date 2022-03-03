Nikon robotic joint C3 eMotion intelligent actuator unit range extended

Nikon has announced the expansion of its robotic joint C3 eMotion intelligent actuator unit range. Each unit combines vital robotic joint component such as a motor, speed reducer, motor driver, brake and encoders all in one small compact unit. Nicole has this week added IAU-30 and IAU-300 to the range, offering the option to choose from different torque, size and other features depending on your application.

Nikon will showcase its new robotic joints at the International Robot Exhibition 2022 (iREX2022) later this month in Tokyo Big Sight from March 9-12, 2022. Visit booth number E3-30 in East Exhibition Hall 3 for more information and pricing.

Nikon robotic joint unit

“The C3 eMotion is a robotic joint unit for collaborative robots that, when used together with robotic arms, facilitates easier building of robots even by users who have no knowledge of robot design. Moreover, thanks to its high versatility, the C3 eMotion can also be used as a component in semiconductor equipment, machine tools, measurement instrument, conveyance equipment and other machines and systems which require high stopping accuracy, machining precision or similar.”

“The C3 eMotion operates under Nikon’s proprietary double-encoder structure (containing two encoders), which enables detection of external forces and robot operation stoppage in response, direct teaching in which the robot can be made to learn commands via direct manipulation by human users, and a wide range of other useful functions.”

“In addition to the IAU-60 and IAU-200 units released in 2020, Nikon has added the new IAU-30, which is compact type and IAU-300 which is larger-hollow and larger-torque type. These additions to C3 eMotion lineup give customers a wider range of options, enabling freer robotic system creation tailored to specific user needs. Moving forward, the company will continue developing new models and expanding this lineup in order to better address market demand.”

Source : Nikon

