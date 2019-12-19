Nikon ProRes RAW video firmware upgrade now available for Z6 and Z7 cameras

After previously announcing they would make ProRes RAW video support available, Nikon has this week made available a firmware which is now available to install on both the Nikon Z6 and Z7 mirrorless cameras offering the ability to capture RAW video footage. ProRes RAW has a much smaller data footprint than Uncompressed 12-bit RAW footage. The upgrade is now available priced at just under $200 plus shipping to a Nikon authorised Service Department.

“ProRes RAW preserves the deepest black to the brightest white and every colour in between from your Z 6 or Z 7 image sensor. Combined with those sensors’ vast dynamic range, ProRes RAW delivers the fullest spectrum of colour imaginable, making it ideal for HDR content creation.”

“ProRes RAW combines the flexibility of RAW video with the incredible performance of the Apple ProRes codec, allowing you to edit and grade pristine video with RAW data straight from the full frame camera sensor—without slowing down your edit. It also provides maximum flexibility for adjusting the look of your video, while extending brightness and shadows. Z6 and Z7 must be connected to a compatible ATOMOS external capture device to export ProRes RAW footage. See the ATOMOS website for a complete list of compatible products.”

For more information on upgrading your Nikon Z6 or Z7 to the new ProRes RAW video format jump over to the official Nikon website by following the link below.

Source : Nikon

