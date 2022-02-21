New VW Amarok teased in new sketches

Volkswagen has released some new design sketches of the new VW Amarok ahead of its official launch, it has had a number of design upgrades over the previous model.

The new 2022 VW Amarok is slightly longer than the previous model by 10cm and it will also be wider than the current model.

As powerful as ever: the new pick-up from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in Hannover once again boasts a V6- TDI. This will not just delight existing Amarok fans – it will win new target groups for the premium pick-up. The whole exterior of the new, sporty Amarok is now even more defined and promises plenty of towing power and torque. And the premium character of the interior has also been further enhanced.

The comfort, operating concept, connectivity and ambience in the completely new interior ensure that the new Amarok raises the benchmark for pick-ups in the global one-ton B-segment to a whole new level.

“We emphasise the different, expressive front designs of our pick-up with a charismatic Amarok signature that is also found with very large letters on the cargo box at the rear and is sported very proudly by the Amarok,” says Albert-Johann Kirzinger, head of design at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. Needless to say, a Euro pallet fits between the wheel housings again – and of course loads can be safely secured. “The styling bar as a visual extension of the double cab in the cargo box once again gives the Amarok’s body dynamic, aerodynamic and very strong proportions.”

Source VW

