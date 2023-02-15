New Volkswagen Touareg teased in photos

Volkswagen has released some new teaser photos of their new Volkswagen Touareg, the car is camouflaged, although we still get to find out some details about the SUV’s design.

The new Tourag will come with a rear logo that lights up and also the new IQ.LIGHT HD matrix headlights with 38,400 micro LEDs.

The camouflaged new Touareg is still completing its final test miles in Swedish Lapland. Although the design modifications are still hidden under an oversized QR code wrap, the pictures of the disguised prototype already provide a concrete preview of the first technical details. At the front, for example, it is possible to see the newly developed IQ.LIGHT HD matrix headlights and the elements of an also new LED light strip integrated between them.

Volkswagen has further developed the chassis of the always all-wheel drive Touareg. Among other things, a roof load sensor is now used, which is networked with the chassis electronics. The advantage: increased agility when the roof is not loaded. If, on the other hand, a roof box is installed, the sensor recognizes this and passes this information on to assistance systems such as the ESC. This increases the driving stability of the Touareg.

You can find out more details about the new Volkswagen Touareg SUV over at Volkswagen at the link below, the car will launch this summer.

Source VW





