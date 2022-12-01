Volkswagen Electric Vehicle deliverers hit 330,000 in 2022

Volkswagen’s Electric Vehicle (EV) deliveries reached 330,000 cars in 2022, the company has revealed that deliveries of EVs had increased 23.6 percent in 2022.

The company delivered a total of 4.5 million cars in 2022, so fully electric vehicles are still only a small part of their overall sales.

Imelda Labbé, Board Member for Sales, Marketing and After Sales said: “We achieved a solid sales result in 2022 despite persistent supply bottlenecks. The pronounced growth in BEV models confirms that with our attractive product portfolio, we are on the right track to becoming the most desirable brand for sustainable mobility.” The roadmap is clear: with the ACCELERATE strategy, Volkswagen is stepping up the pace of its electric campaign with ten new electric models by 2026. Volkswagen already has the broadest portfolio of electric models. By 2026, the brand will have the right product in every segment, from the entry-level e-car with a target price of under €25,000 to the new flagship ID.7.

Volkswagen has already reached a first milestone in its electric mobility campaign. Since the first ID.3 was handed over to a customer in September 2020, Volkswagen has delivered more than 580,000 models from the ID. family worldwide. The technical basis for the ID. models is the modular electric drive matrix (MEB). Last week, Volkswagen showcased the latest addition to the ID. family – a specially camouflaged ID.7 – at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. With the sedan, Volkswagen is expanding its electric portfolio into the upper middle class high-volume segment.

