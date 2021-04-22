New Volkswagen Polo unveiled

Volkswagen has unveiled their new Polo and the car comes with a range of design upgrades and now features over the previous model.

The new Volkswagen Polo also comes with partly automated driving in the form of Volkswagen’s new IQ.DRIVE Travel Assist.

The new Polo uses technologies that have previously only been available in higher vehicle classes. For example, there is the optional assist system IQ.DRIVE Travel Assist. Available for the first time in the Polo class, this brings together the new predictive ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control) and Lane Assist – which now comes as standard in every Polo – to create a new assist system that enables partly automated driving. The fact is: you’d struggle to find another car in this class that offers such an innovative spectrum of assist systems as the Polo. The new IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights are another technological highlight of the Polo; this interactive lighting system was used for the first time in the Touareg luxury SUV.

You can find out more information about the new Volkswagen Polo over at VW at the link below.

Source VW

